Sindh CM announces establishment of more industrial zones

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government allocated land for the establishment of SITE Karachi Phase-III in Keamari and Nooriabad Industrial Estate-Phase III, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the Annual Dinner-2024 program hosted by Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here at PAF Museum, the chief minister said that his government has allotted 2000 acres of land at Deh Moachko and Gabo Pat, District Keamari, for the establishment of SITE Karachi Phase-III.

“Planning and development of infrastructure facilities is in process,” he said and added that the “Industrial Estate at Nooriabad Phase III” has been established over an area of 1150 acres of land under the Private Sector.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government is working to promote industrialisation and economic and commercial growth in the province while providing a conducive environment for the industrialists and business community.

“The Korangi Industrial Area has become a vital hub for the country’s manufacturing and export industries, the CM said. He added that KATI has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at improving the industrial and business environment of the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA).

Regarding infrastructure development, the CM mentioned that his government has been working on upgrading the road network and drainage systems within the Korangi Industrial Zone.

These infrastructure improvements aim to ease transportation for goods and services while mitigating the effects of seasonal flooding, which has been a major issue for industries in the area.

Ensuring smooth logistics and reducing flood risks has been one of the top priorities of the provincial government, Murad Shah said. He added that during 2016-17, the Sindh government provided sufficient funds for the infrastructure development of the industrial zones of Karachi, including KATI. Breaking down the funds, the CM said that Rs. 1759 million were released to four Industrial Zones, with Rs. 380 million directly provided to KATI for infrastructure development.

Addressing traffic issues in the Korangi Industrial Area, Murad Shah mentioned that the Sindh government is working on a fast-track basis to construct the Malir Expressway to cater to traffic hazards, especially heavy traffic. The first phase of this project will be completed very soon.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that he has also approved the construction of an expressway connecting the Karachi Port Terminal to Jam Sadiq Bridge. This expressway will span 12.5 kilometres, with a portion of the road elevated and the rest underground, linking the Karachi Port Terminal (KPT) with the Malir Expressway at Jam Sadiq Bridge, he said.

Regarding environmental degradation, the chief minister mentioned that under the Green Initiatives, steps have been taken to tackle it in the Korangi area. He added that the Clean and Green Campaign, in partnership with KATI, aims not only to manage waste but also to improve air quality and reduce industrial pollution, thus making the zone more sustainable for long-term growth.