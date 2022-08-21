Sindh CM announces financial aid for flood victims

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced financial aid for the flood victims and said that each affected family will be given Rs25,000, ARY News reported.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level session at the Commissioner Office of Nawabshah. He said that the citizens have borne heavy losses in different part of Sindh following disastrous rains.

He was briefed that Shaheed Benazirabad recorded 443 millimetres of rain from July 7 to August 19, leaving nine people killed and 26 injured, whereas, 26,342 houses were damaged.

The deputy commissioner briefed that the administration established 48 relief camps for 1,336. The disastrous rains destroyed crops on 205,810 acres of land.

CM Shah said that 60 per cent deserving families will be given Rs25,000 each. He also said that the government will provide maximum assistance to the flood victims besides making better arrangements for the electricity system.

Moreover, the Sindh government declared 23 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu calamity-hit after heavy rainfall and floods in the areas.

According to the notification issued by the Relief Department Government of Sindh, 23 districts have been declared calamity-hit.

The districts include Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Malir.

