Sindh CM announces reception for Pakistan team at Naya Nazimabad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that if the Pakistani team wins the T20 World Cup 2024, they will be honored with a reception at Niya Nazamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During the inauguration ceremony of a Gymkhana in Naya Nazimabad – a private housing society in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lauded the administration for the modern facilities within the gym.

Shah highlighted ongoing efforts to provide facilities to slum dwellers, indicating a commitment to urban development through public-private partnerships.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the recent construction of Shahrah Noor Jahan and various ongoing projects aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure.

Sharing a lighter note with the media on the loss of Pakistan against US during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Murad Ali Shah said, “Pakistan loss against USA due to the ongoing negotiations with the IMF.”

However, he expressed confidence and determination, stating that India will face a different outcome against Pakistan.

Further, the Sindh government plans to establish youth centers in every district, with 23 centers slated for completion this year.

These centers will include gymnasium facilities to promote youth engagement and fitness.