Sindh CM announces compensation, alternate space, interest-free loans for Gul Plaza shopkeepers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday announced Rs5 lakh compensation, provision of alternate commercial space, and interest-free loans for shopkeepers affected by the Gul Plaza fire.

The tragic fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road late on Saturday night, January 17, claimed at least 71 lives, with dozens still reported missing.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly during a policy statement, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the inquiry committee has submitted its report on the incident, and the Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has been directed to lodge a formal FIR against those found negligent.

He assured that those responsible for negligence would be held accountable.

He added that relief funds for victims have already been released and will be distributed through the relevant commissioners.

Regarding the shopkeepers, the CM said that each Gul Plaza trader would receive Rs5 lakh in compensation. CM also offered two vacant commercial buildings —one with 500 shops and another with 350 shops—rent-free for one year as temporary accommodation. Additional space in Parking Plaza would also be made available to affected shopkeepers, he added.

With support from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, alternative spaces are expected to be arranged within two months, and interest-free loans of up to Rs1 crore will be offered to the traders, he said.

CM Murad Ali Shah also confirmed that the Gul Plaza building is structurally unsafe and must be demolished.

He assured that the Sindh government would rebuild the plaza, with the same number of shops as before, and no additional units.

Sindh CM added that shopkeepers would be provided shops in the rebuilt plaza once construction is completed.