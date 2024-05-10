Sindh CM announces to increase UCs funds

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has said that on the demand of union council representatives, he has decided to enhance the funds of union councils (UCs) so they could serve people of their respective areas.

“I’ll give you [UCs] more funds and will make you accountable for their judicious spending”, the chief minister said while speaking at an interactive session of PPP representatives and party workers for budget 2024-25.

The chief minister said that on the recommendation of party workers, his government would provide the people of Karachi with water supply, sanitation, and transport facilities, particularly in the under developed areas and directed the Excise & Taxation & Narcotic Control Minister to eliminate the drug mafia from the city.

Murad Shah said that a scheme of a sewerage treatment plant would be initiated for Rs135 billion in PPP mode so that treated wastewater could be used for industrial usage.

Sadia Majeed, the President PPP Women wing Malir district pointed out that the wastewater of the city and industrial waste was being released untreated in the sea damaging mangroves and marine life badly. At this, the CM assured her that the provincial government was trying to install Treatment plant so that wastewater could be treated and used for agriculture.

She pointed out that narcotics was being used by children in Rehri, Lath Basti and other nearby villages openly. The chief minister directed Commissioner Karachi to take strict action against the drug mafia in the areas. He added that his government has already inityiated targeted operation against the drug mafia in the city.

Sadia urged the chief minister to establish a separate arts council and digital library in Malir so that healthy activities could be promoted. The chief minister appreciated Ms Sadia for making public-oriented demands and he assured her that he would meet her genuine demands.

A party worker from district Malir said that the party has won all the seats from Malir but Malir has not been given proper representation in the government. He demanded that appropriate representation of District Malir may be given. The CM told him that his demand would brought in the knowledge of Chairman PPP.

Shahida Rehmani, UC President Imran Bapra, and Moosa Mengal District Keamari raised the issues of water shortage, absence of health facilities at islands of Baba & Bhit and requested the chief minister to provide them these facilities. He pointed out that patients from Baba & Bhit were transported to the city through boats and when the patients reached the Keamari road, it remained jammed.

The also pointed out that there was a shortage of teachers in the schools of Kemari district. The CM said that the Keamari district has been created recently and it would be provided with all the facilities the workers have pointed out in the meeting.

Shahida Rehmani pointed out transport issues and the shortage of girl college. She urged the chief minister get the Manghopir road constructed. Surjani park, Keamari andother areas have no playgrounds and parks. The CM directed local bodies of the area to develop playgrounds and develop parks. He said that he would finalize Manghopir road scheme shortly.