Sindh CM Announces Two-Day Holi Holiday for Hindu Community

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced a two-day holiday for the Hindu community in observance of the festival of Holi, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the CM, Hindu citizens across the province will observe the holidays on March 3 and March 4.

An official notification confirming the two-day break has been issued.

Holi is a major Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of Colours, Love and Spring.It celebrates the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna.

Additionally, the day signifies the triumph of good over evil,as it commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu.

Holi also celebrates the arrival of spring in India, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari has urged the Hindu community in Pakistan to “celebrate the festival of Holi in a simple and restrained manner” this year, in view of the prevailing situation on the country’s western border and the wider regional tensions.

“While Pakistan takes pride in its religious and cultural diversity, the current circumstances call for moderation and reflection,” he said in a statement by the President’s Secretariat.

He appealed that “public festivities and large gatherings be toned down”, keeping in mind the security environment and the “need for national cohesion”.