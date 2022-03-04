Sindh CM assures Karachi dairy farmers of support over animal disease

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday took notice of the viral disease that has affected cattle farms in Karachi and other parts of the province.

According to a spokesperson for the chief minister, Murad Ali Shah has summoned a report on the disease outbreak from the livestock department with a direction to ensure immediate vaccination of ailing animals after detection of the disease.

The chief minister directed teams of the livestock department to meet dairy farmers and assist them in managing the affected cattle. He instructed dairy farmers not to panic, assuring them of the government’s support.

The provincial department has forwarded a report on the disease outbreak to the federal government.

CM Murad said if the federal government notifies the viral disease, it will greatly help the provincial government treat the affected animals.

On Thursday, Karachi’s dairy farmers body appealed to the federal government to help control the spread of the disease in the live stock. The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association in a letter addressed to the prime minister sought help from the federal government.

“There are around one million animals at cattle farms of Karachi and the skin disease has spread in cows and buffaloes,” the letter read.

