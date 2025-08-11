web analytics
Sindh CM attends minorities day ceremony at Swami Narayan temple

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi to attend the celebrations of the National Day of Minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister said that Sindh has been an example of religious tolerance, not only for Pakistan, but for the whole world.

He expressed regret over the recent accident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal which claimed human lives. “We are inquiring into the lawlessness sparked after the incident,” chief minister said.

“Those involved in burning of seven dumpers will be brought to justice,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Chief Minister said the dumpers will not be allowed on roads, if they won’t install cameras within 15 days.

