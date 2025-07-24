Sindh CM briefed on federal funding for coastal highway, other schemes

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was briefed over funding for 36-KM long Sindh Coastal Highway scheme on Thursday.

Murad Ali chaired a meeting on the schemes of federal PSDP for year 2025-26.

Sindh CM was informed that the federal government has released 1000 millions for the coastal highway scheme having estimated cost of 37,718 million.

The chief minister was briefed that the federal government intends to approve 16,204.3 million for the project.

“The matter has been discussed with the federal government, it will provide total funding,” Sindh CM said in the meeting.

Chief minister directed officials to step up the work on the coastal highway.

Sindh CM was also briefed about, Rohri to Guddu Barrage 150-KM M-V Interchange scheme that will pass through Sadiqabad, Khanpur Mehar, Mirpur Mathelo and Murid Shah.

CM Shah was briefed that the estimated cost of the scheme has been 16769.808 million and around 900 million have been spent over the project till February.

“This year’s allocation has been 4856.137 million but 1,200 million have been released till now,” the session told.

Federal government wants Sindh to pay 9815.223 million, officials said. “The matter has been discussed with federal government, it will provide total funding of the scheme,” chief minister told the session.

Murad Ali Shah was also briefed on schemes of Tando Allah Yar to Tando Adam double track road, dualization of Mehran Highway from Nawabshah to Ranipur and renovation of N-V national highway from Sanghar.