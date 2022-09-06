Sindh CM briefs UAE delegation on flood devastation in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that floods have thoroughly devastated Kharif crops in the province.

Murad Ali Shah was talking with a delegation of UAE headed by Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

“We have to save the people from the natural calamity but to rehabilitate them,” chief minister told the UAE delegation.

“We want to drain the water out of the agriculture lands immediately to get them prepare for cultivation of Rabi crop,” Shah said. “We have to face food problem if we fail to sow the wheat crop in time,” he said.

The UAE delegation assured full support to the people of Sindh including providing tents, food items and extending help in rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“A charity programme is being organized in Dubai on September 10 for the help of the flood victims of Pakistan,” Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi said.

The UAE delegation later went for an aerial view of the province to see the devastation wreaked by calamitous flooding.

