Sindh CM calls over Rs300 bln Sindh revenues a major milestone

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that crossing Rs 300 billion revenues has been a major milestone.

Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB), in which he was briefed about increase in taxes income and recoveries.

CM Shah directed officials to provide facilities to taxpayers, expanding tax net and stern action against tax theft.

He also directed for transparency and introducing digital reforms.

Murad Ali Shah said that the intelligence, investigation and prosecution wing has been established in the SRB.

“A special enforcement unit has also been formed to curb tax fraud and fake invoices,” CM said.

He said the audit system, digital dashboard and e-filing platforms have been further strengthened. “E-filing system has been introduced for the agriculture tax,” chief minister said.

Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of SRB and called the crossing of Rs 300 billion revenue target a major milestone.

He said the increase in provincial revenues has been the result of good governance, transparency and institutional reforms.

He urged for bringing undocumented services into the tax net, an effective monitoring and stern action against tax evasion.

“It is the government’s priority to enhance tax revenues without increasing burden on taxpayers,” he added.