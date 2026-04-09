Sindh CM chairs meeting to review Gul Plaza fire inquiry report

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh on Thursday directed for introducing extensive reforms in Sindh building safety rules while chairing a meeting to review the Gul Plaza fire inquiry report.

Murad Ali Shah lauded the judicial commission for its hard work in the investigation and instructed for broad-based building safety reforms in Sindh.

He also directed for making the fire safety audit mandatory for buildings in Sindh.

The devastating fire that broke out and engulfed Gul Plaza on the night of January 17, claimed dozens of lives, and continued for more than 32 hours before it was brought under control, the meeting was briefed.

In the shopping mall fire over 73 people lost their lives. The relief workers only found six dead bodies complete and charred remains of other victims of the deadly blaze.

The report pointed out several lapses including absence of proper firefighting and alarm system in the shopping mall. “The emergency exit arrangements were extremely insufficient, encroachments and construction work outside the mall also hindered relief operations,” according to the report.

The chief minister directed for removal of encroachments from buildings and improving the emergency access. “Public safety has been foremost responsibility of the government,” Murad Ali Shah said, and urged for strict enforcement of protective laws.

He also directed for preparation of a draft, if further legislation is required.

The CM also constituted a committee of provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Zia Lanjar and Jam Ikram to thoroughly review the Gul Plaza fire inquiry report and submit recommendations to the chief minister.

The judicial commission report earlier submitted to the government highlighted significant negligence by various institutions. According to Sindh government sources, the district administration failed to play an active role during the crisis.

The report expressed serious concern over the failure to implement fire safety recommendations from a 2023 report. It further noted that the fire brigade department, despite having necessary resources, failed to perform effectively.

The government notified the constitution of the judicial commission on February 10 to inquire into the fire incident with Justice Agha Faisal as head of the probe.