Sindh CM chairs session on 55.8 billion wheat support programme

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh on Wednesday said that the wheat production dropped to absence of support price and the government procurement.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was chairing a session on the wheat support program for farmers.

Murad Ali Shah said that a package of 55.8 billion rupees being given for wheat cultivation for the food security. “A DAP and two Urea bags will be provided to the farmers own up to 25 acres of land,” chief minister said.

He said there are 4,11,408 farmers in Sindh who hold 22,62,742 acres of the land. The PPP government in Sindh will distribute 22,62,746 bags of DAP and 45,25,492 urea bags, CM said.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture informed the meeting that the procurement committee has been notified, while a survey team headed by D.G. Agriculture has also been notified.

He said a cell has been constituted for verification of eligible farmers, fertilizer will be given after wheat survey and verification of the crop, minister said.

Chief minister directed the minister for distribution of the fertilizer and urea from the second week of November and ensure a bumper crop of wheat.

He also promised a good support price of crop to farmers.