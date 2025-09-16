Sindh CM chairs wheat stocks review meeting

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that 1.3 million tonnes of wheat has been available in the province.

CM Sindh was presiding over a meeting review the availability of wheat stocks in the province.

He said an aggregate monthly requirement of Sindh and Baluchistan provinces has been four lac tonnes.

Chief Minister was briefed that around six lac tonnes wheat has been available in the market. “Wheat stocks are available in province to meet the requirement up to February 2026,” CM said.

“New wheat crop will be arrived in the market in March,” he said. He said strategic stocks will be required and directed for timely arrangement.

He also directed for preparation of the wheat release policy to be presented for government approval.

Chief Minister also urged for strict monitoring of the wheat flour price in view of the availability of the wheat.