CM Sindh directs boosting Covid tests, vaccination amid surge in cases

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday advised caution amid upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the province, ARY News reported.

In a meeting of Sindh Coronavirus Task Force, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that, “the cases are seemingly on the upward trajectory in the province.”

The session chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, was briefed that Covid-19 active cases were 261 on December 03, which were reached to 403 on January 02, 2022.

“In December 351 tests were conducted and 175 Omicron variant cases were diagnosed,” chief minister said.

“In 30 days 51 Covid patients died, 40 of them on ventilators in hospitals and six of them were not on vent,” the meeting informed.

Shah directed the officials to enhance Covid-19 tests over 7,000 in Karachi and Hyderabad each. The CM Sindh also instructed for boosting the vaccination drive in the province.

The fifth wave of coronavirus led by Omicron strain rapidly surging in the country, the NCOC said on Monday.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus leading the upsurge in cases in the country.

“The ratio of positive cases on the rise, especially in Karachi, where the positivity rate has soared to six percent from previous two percent,” the session was informed.

