Sindh CM directs KMC, KDA to withdraw cases against each other

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has chaired a session to resolve disputes between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Karachi Development Authority (KDA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level session to resolve disputes between the KMC and KDA which was attended by Sindh Minister of Local Government Nasir Shah, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and others.

During a briefing, the participants were told that underground parking was constructed on Baradari which was rented out to a five-star hotel at the annual price of Rs3,500,000.

It was told that the underground parking was constructed by the city government on the land of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). The area was known as Gulistan-e-Zahoor Lines Area in Scheme 35, it added.

The chief minister said that the administration of the land will be given to KMC.

Regarding Parking Plaza near Empress Market, it was briefed that the land was belonging to KDA where 120 shops, offices and parking spaces were established. The KMC and KDA were both claiming ownership of the Parking Plaza.

CM Shah decided to hand over the administration of Parking Plaza to KDA. The chief minister has also directed both institutions to withdraw cases against each other.

The participants were informed that the local government institutions were unable to continue the administration of all public parks. CM Murad Ali Shah decided to outsource the public parks.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab recommended charging Rs50 for each vehicle on the roads that came under the jurisdiction of KMC. To this, the chief minister ordered him to send a council resolution to legalise the Rs50 collection through legislation.

The chief minister decided to give one more grant to KDA to end its financial crisis. It is important to mention here that the Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah had granted Rs500 million grant to Karachi Development Authority (KDA) last year.

It was briefed that the urban design department of KDA was working at the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). To this, the chief minister directed KDA to call back the officials of the urban design department.