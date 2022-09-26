Sindh CM directs for rapid drainage of water from flood-hit areas

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday in a session directed for rapid drainage of floodwater to send flood-hit people back to homes, ARY News reported.

Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of officials for drainage of water from Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot Badin and Sujawal districts of the province.

“We have to speed up drainage of water to facilitate people to return their homes and the life returns to normal,” Shah stated.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefed the session that the water flow in river has become normal, the water level at Manchhar Lake has dropped from 123.3 RL to 118.85 RL.

“The water level has dropped from eight to 11 feet in Rice Canal Division from FP Bund to Saifullah,” according to the briefing.

“The water level in South Dadu irrigation division has dropped by four to seven feet, while at Suprio Bund five to six feet,” according to the briefing.

“The water has dropped by three feet at RD-194 of Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain and three feet at RD-10,” the session briefed.

Jam Khan Shoro said that the water level has dropped by one to two feet at Shahdadkot Main Drain and Meero Khan Drain. The water has also dropped by 5.5 feet at Johi Branch RD-67 on Khairpur Nathan Shah to Dadu Road, irrigation minister said.

“The water at Bhan Syedabad Ring Bund has mostly dropped and now the Bund being removed,” Shoro stated. “A breach in Flood Protective Bund at Chakhi has also been plugged,” the minister added.

The meeting was also attended by the provincial chief secretary and the secretary Sindh Irrigation Department.

