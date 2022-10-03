Sindh CM directs rapid drainage of water from farmlands

KARACHI: A session over floodwater drainage chaired by Sindh chief minister was briefed on Monday that the water level in Manchhar Lake and barrages have dropped to normal, ARY News reported.

A meeting of officials informed that the water level in Manchhar Lake has dropped to RL-117.35 from RL-123.3, while the water in Indus River goes down to normal at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

“The water also gushing out from three breaches of the L.S. Bund, Danistar Canal and Aral Head and Tail,” the session was informed in a briefing. “The water level has dropped by 8.5 to 11.5 ft at F.P. Bund, while also going down at Saifullah Canal and Rice Canal.” Moreover, floodwater level has dropped by six to seven feet at Suprio Bund, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was informed.

“The water at Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain’s RD-194 by 4.2 ft, RD-210 3.5 ft and at RD-346 by 11.4 feet,” the session further briefed.

The floodwater level has dropped by 5.85 feet at Khairpur Nathan Shah-Dadu Road, the session briefed.

Chief Minister was briefed that a breach at Flood Protective Bund has been plugged. A breach at RD-14 of Manchhar Lake also being filled, meeting informed.

Briefing about drainage of water from cities and agriculture lands, officials informed that from Dadu 13 percent, Naushahro Feroz 48 pct, Shaheed Benazirabad 53 pct, Sanghar 65 pct, Sukkur 50 pct, Khairpur 46 pct, Ghotki 75 pct, Mirpur Khas 52 pct and Umarkot 58 percent water has been drained out.

Moreover, water from some parts of Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts being removed via Karo Ghonghro drain.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the chief engineer for rapid drainage of the standing floodwater to enable farmland for cultivation of wheat crop.

Sindh CM also ordered for opening of Roshan Abad Bridge in district Mirpur Khas within three days.

