Sindh CM directs to facilitate people during heavy rains

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar has issued directions to the concerned authorities of the province to facilitate people during heavy rains, ARY News reported.

He directed the authorities of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to ensure draining of rain water from low lying areas. He also directed police to take necessary steps to facilitate people including traffic management.

Meanwhile, a control room has been established at the office of Commissioner Karachi after heavy rains in the city.

Heavy rain lashed Karachi last night causing inundation of low lying areas.

Following the rain, major arteries in the PORT city were submerged with rainwater and commuters were stuck in their vehicles as the city administration had not taken any measure to cope with the rain, despite the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast heavy rain a day earlier.

With the first drop of rainfall, different parts of the port city, including North Nazimabad, Sir Syed Town, Adam Town, UP Morr, New Karachi, Yousaf Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road, Liaquatabad, DHA, Gharibabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsan Abad, Korangi, Landhi, Garden, Sher Shah, Baldia and other areas, plunged into darkness due to an electricity supply failure.

Earlier, the Met Office in a weather update said that different areas of Karachi likely to receive light to heavy rainfall till this evening.

The westerly wave hovering over the northern and central parts of the city, according to the weather report. “This weather system likely to subside in the evening”.