Sindh CM discusses Thar coal–based urea project with Fauji Fertilizer CEO

KARACHI: The chief executive officer of Fauji Fertilizer on Friday called on Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to discuss project to produce urea fertiliser using coal from Thar.

The meeting held at the Sindh CM House covered the future roadmap of the project and the necessary steps required for its implementation.

Officials briefed the chief minister on the bankable feasibility study prepared for the Thar coal–based urea project.

It was informed that the project had initially been presented before the chief minister in July 2024, and that substantial progress has since been made. The bankable feasibility study was completed in November 2025 and has been prepared by an international consultant.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the coal-to-urea project would prove to be a “game changer” for Thar Coalfield as well as for Pakistan.

The Sindh Cm described the initiative as being of critical importance to Sindh’s economy.

According to the briefing, the project is expected to create more than 3,500 direct and over 7,000 indirect employment opportunities. It will help reduce urea imports and could generate export earnings of up to 260 million dollars for the national exchequer.

The Sindh chief minister further noted that the Sindh government is likely to receive annual royalties of approximately 5.5 million dollars from the project.