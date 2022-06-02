Sindh CM forms committee to investigate Karachi superstore inferno

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has formed a committee to probe Karachi departmental store fire that could not be doused after the passage of 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A person died and three fell unconscious from inhaling of smoke after a fire broke out in the basement of a well-known departmental store near Jail Chowrangi in Karachi.

In a statement, the minister said that the committee would ascertain the cause of the fire; proposed safety measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

He also announced that the Sindh government will compensate all those affected by a fire at Karachi departmental store. He said that multi-storey, situated above the warehouse, has been vacated by Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for inspection.

Commissioner Karachi has also declared the building “dangerous” after a third-degree fire at the Karachi superstore.

It is pertinent to mention here that fire brigade officials declared a third-degree fire at a departmental store and fire engines from across the city are taking part to douse the inferno.

The services of Pakistan Navy were also sought during the operation.

Meanwhile, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demolished the walls by conducting an operation in the basement and first floor. “The walls, which were an obstacle for the operation, were demolished,” the SBCA officials said.

The store management had set up an office in the illegal parking area. Rescue teams were facing problems during the operation with illegal constructions in the building.

