CM to inaugurate Korangi Causeway Bridge today

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the new Korangi Causeway Bridge on Monday (today).

The new bridge, with 1.4-kilometer length, has been constructed with an approved cost of Rs. 6,135.146 million.

The bridge will facilitate the residents of Korangi and Landhi, and will provide convenient traffic movement during flooding in the Malir River.

A spokesman of the chief minister has said that the construction work of the bridge on the Malir River was started in July 2023 and the project has been completed in January.

It has been a modern 26 meters wide bridge on the Malir River, spokesman added.

Earlier a Monitoring and Evaluation (MEC) team conducted a detailed inspection of the Korangi Causeway Bridge Project.

The monitoring team reviewed construction progress and quality standards in coordination with the technical team. Detailed measurements of the bridge’s length, width, median, and footpaths were also carried out across the entire 1.4-kilometre span.