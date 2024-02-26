Sindh CM Maqbool Baqar, health minister ‘exchange hot words’

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, Sindh caretaker CM Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar ‘exchanged hot words’ with health minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz during a farewell meeting of the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported.

Both Baqar and Niaz reportedly exchanged hot words and issued ‘threats’ to each other during the farewell meeting of the cabinet.

The matter fumed as the health minister accused CM Maqbool Baqar of not allowing him to work. Other members of the cabinet intervened and controlled the situation.

The news of ‘differences’ between the chief minister and the health minister continued to emerge from time to time.

Earlier, a statement issued from CM House/Secretariat said that the caretaker health minister issued `irresponsible and baseless statements’ which needed to be clarified.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Baqar visited different offices, schools, and health facilities to improve their performance.

The CM keeping in view the poor and pathetic condition of the health facilities decided to convene four meetings to review their performance as he reviewed the management of schools, colleges, and Revenue offices.