Sindh CM monitors under-construction Redline BRT project

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that development projects will bring revolution in the economic and social life of Karachi.

Sindh’s CM today visited various points to monitor the under-construction Red Line Bus Rapid Transit Project.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Red Line has been a key strategic public transport project, meant to provide rapid, safe and environment friendly travel facility to citizens adding that no compromise will be made over the quality of development projects.

“The People’s Party has fulfilled the promise of providing a rapid, safe and modern travel facility to citizens of Karachi. “Flyovers, underpasses, bus stations and service roads are gift to general public,” CM Shah said.

“The Red Line project will bring down traffic congestion and enhance travel facility,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He said the quick completion of Redline and Shahrah-e-Bhutto projects is necessary for providing modern civic facilities in the city.

Murad Ali Shah was informed in a briefing over the BRT project that the Redline Corridor is comprises of two phases. The Phase-I of the project has been from Mosmiyat to Malir Halt.

“In first phase over all seven modern bus stations are being constructed including Kings Cottage, Safoora, Race Course, Malir Cantt, Tank Chowk and Tipu Sultan stations,” chief minister briefed. Tipu Sultan station has been added to the project as additional facility. “In first phase of Red Line BRT, three underpasses being built at Hydrant, Tipu Sultan and Safoora”, Murad Ali Shah informed.