Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah assumes charge of his office

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday assumed charge as Sindh chief minister (CM), ARY News reported.

As per details, Shah, who had been elected Sindh CM for the third consecutive time, reached the Chief Minister’s House at 7:45am. Upon arrival, the provincial chief executive was given guard of honour.

Murad Ali Shah held separate meetings with the chief secretary and IG Sindh to review law and order situation of the province.

The politico has served twice as Sindh’s chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023.

Shah, who secured 112 votes from Sindh Assembly to become the CM was administered oath by Governor Kamran Tessori.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP MNAs and MPAs, representatives of the business community and others.

Read more: Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh chief minister

Profile:

Born in Sehwan Sharif in Jamshoro district, Shah is a civil engineer by profession as after his graduation from the NED University he joined the Water and Power Development Authority as an engineer.

He joined the Port Qasim Authority as an executive engineer and later went to the United States where he studied structural engineering and economic engineering from Stanford University. He also served as a director of the Fish Harbour Authority.

He was elected as the chief minister for the first time in 2016 when the PPP decided to replace Syed Qaim Ali Shah. Before becoming the CM, he had served the province as irrigation and energy minister and finance minister.

Before 2013 general elections he was declared ineligible to contest the election as he possessed dual nationality. He later surrendered his Canadian nationality and after getting clearance from a court he contested a by-election and became a member of the Sindh Assembly again.