Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah departs for US visit

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has departed for the United States (US) where he will stay for 10 days, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The chief minister departed for the US through a private airline’s connecting flight via Dubai. The officials said that Sindh CM has no official schedule in the US.

Earlier in May, Sindh CM Shah had paid a week-long private visit to the United States (US).

CM Shah had undergone a medical examination. He had also met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was already visiting the US.

