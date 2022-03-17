Sindh CM says masses to react ‘strong’ against governor’s rule

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday warned the federal government of ‘strong’ masses’ reaction against the imposition of governor’s rule in the province, ARY News reported.

Let me categorically state that any unconstitutional move by the Federal Government to impose Governor’s rule in Sindh, will provoke an unprecedented retaliation from the people of Sindh. — Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) March 17, 2022

Earlier, a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs hiding at Islamabad’s Sindh House appeared on the screen.

Reacting to the news about the imposition of the governor’s rule in Sindh, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah from his Twitter account said they will not tolerate any undemocratic move from the federal government.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed demands governor’s rule in Sindh

Earlier in the day, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to impose governor’s rule in Sindh.

I have conveyed my message to PM Imran Khan, he can impose the governor’s rule in Sindh, Sheikh Rasheed was quoted as saying in his media talk outside Bani Gala in Islamabad after meeting the premier.

Rasheed said MNAs are being offered hefty money by the opposition ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion. Loyalties of lawmakers are being bought at Sindh House.

Read more: PTI MNAs hiding inside Sindh House appear before media

The interior minister said a large number of people will reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public rally.

Comments