Sindh CM approves Rs21.53bn for Karachi road rehabilitation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister on Friday approved Rs21.53 billion for the improving of city’s infrastructure including roads, ARY News reported.

A meeting on the rehabilitation of Karachi’s roads was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that restoring Karachi’s roads would improve urban mobility and help boost economic activity. He reiterated that public convenience and citizens’ safety remain the top priorities of the Sindh government.

The chief minister approved a Rs13 billion grant specifically for the rehabilitation of Karachi’s roads. Mayor Murtaza Wahab briefed the meeting, identifying 409 dilapidated roads across the city in need of repair.

Financial assistance for 24 Town Municipal Corporations was also approved.

Provincial Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah informed the meeting that patchwork would be carried out on 400 roads across seven districts, while nine roads would undergo complete reconstruction.

He added that the total cost of road, sewerage and water supply projects would amount to Rs12.57 billion.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to proceed with the rehabilitation of 26 major roads. He also approved projects worth Rs8.53 billion for roads, stormwater drains and street lights.

The chief minister instructed that all projects must be completed in a transparent, high-quality and timely manner, and directed the finance department to release the required funds immediately.