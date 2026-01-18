Sindh CM orders inquiry into Gul Plaza fire

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the devastating fire at Gul Plaza Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh CM gas directed the Karachi commissioner to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life caused by the blaze, the Chief Minister has ordered a detailed report on the causes of the fire to be submitted promptly.

He has instructed authorities to review the building’s fire safety arrangements and ensure strict compliance with fire safety regulations. Any negligence or lapses found will result in action against the responsible parties.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also directed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical care.

In addition, he has called for immediate fire safety audits of all commercial buildings across Karachi.

Death toll in Karachi’s Gul Plaza deadly fire on Sunday jumped to six after a firefighter lost his life during the rescue operation.

A massive fire broke out at shops inside Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, on Saturday night around 10pm.

The blaze has been declared a third-degree fire by authorities.

The condition of 11 injured individuals is reported to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Aamir (30), Faraz (55) and Asif (40), while the identities of the remaining victims are being confirmed.