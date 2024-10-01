Sindh CM, others acquitted in Nooriabad Power Plant reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday acquitted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference, ARY News reported.

The court, comprises of accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana, granted an application of the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking withdrawal of the reference.

Murad Ali Shah along with all other accused acquitted in accountability reference.

Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi appeared on behalf of the accused.

Sindh CM earlier challenging the reference sought his acquittal.

Citing the Nooriabad chief minister said the project’s approval was given by the provincial government pleading that the case of abuse of authority cannot be filed against him.

Murad Ali Shah was facing charges of the power abuse in disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in the province.

NAB alleged that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Murad Ali Shah was among 17 persons nominated in the graft reference by the NAB.