Sindh CM, others indictment in Nooriabad reference deferred again

ISLAMABAD: Indictment of Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others in Nooriabad Power Project reference deferred again, ARY News reported on Monday.

A report about alleged 45 bank accounts of a co-accused Mohammad Ali, submitted in the court. The report, however, said that the accused have no bank account.

The accountability court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau over acquittal plea of a co-accused Shazia Jaffer.

“The project was approved by the Sindh Cabinet,” the counsel of the co-accused said.

The court later adjourned further hearing of the case until March 16.

Murad Ali Shah and other accused were present in the accountability court hearing.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in the province, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It alleged that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has been among 17 persons nominated in the graft reference by the NAB.

