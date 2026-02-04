Sindh CM receives World Bank chief at Mohen Jo Daro airport

LARKANA: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah received President World Bank Group Ajay Banga at Mohen Jo Daro airport on his arrival in Larkana on Wednesday.

The World Bank chief also accompanied with a delegation of 10 members.

Mr. Ajay Banga said that his family was living in Pakistan before the partition. “I wished to arrive here, which has now fulfilled”, he said.

The WB chief lauded rehabilitation of the flood-affected families and providing home ownership rights to women. “The family will stand on its feet, when a woman will be empowered,” he said.

He said the construction of residential units also increasing job opportunities.

The world bank chief promised to fulfill the flood victims demand of clean water supply.

Nine Lac housing units completed

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking on the occasion said that the Year 2010 and 2022 floods wreaked havoc in Sindh. “Flood victims complained to Bilawal Bhutto about becoming homeless, who promised to provide homes to 20 million flood victims”.

Murad Ali Shah said Rs 600 billion were required for the construction of this large number of housing units for homeless. “This amount was not available with the Sindh government or the federal government. The World Bank extended support and the 20 Lac housing units project was launched in the province”.

“So far nine lac homes have been completed, and remaining housing units will be completed by the end of this year,” chief minister added.