Sindh CM responds to calls for handing over Karachi to federal government

SANGHAR: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has responded to the demands of handing over provincial capital Karachi to the federal government following Gul Plaza fire incident.

Speaking to media in Sanghar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said he has written to the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the Gul Plaza incident.

He said the court has requested the terms of reference (ToRs) for the inquiry. The chief minister assured that the government would not abandon the victims of the Gul Plaza tragedy.

Murad Ali Shah announced that the families of those who lost their lives in the incident would be given Rs10 million each. He added that immediate financial assistance of Rs500,000 is being provided to affected traders to help restore their businesses.

The chief minister said that within two years, all affected shopkeepers would be provided newly constructed shops at Gul Plaza.

Commenting on political demands, Murad Ali Shah said those calling for Karachi to be handed over to the federation should first secure a constitutional amendment.

Federal takeover of Karachi ‘not practically possible,’ says Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Prime Minister Coordinator for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan stated that placing Karachi under federal control is not ‘practically feasible.’

Talking to ARY News, Ikhtiar Wali Khan explained that when situations deteriorate in any province, Governor’s Rule is imposed. However, he does not believe that conditions in Karachi warrant such action at present.

Commenting on political dynamics, Wali remarked, “Shahbaz Sharif is known for his pace; whether he comes to Karachi personally or sends his representatives, time will tell.”

Addressing recent fire incidents, the PM coordinator noted that such events occur globally and added critical factor is how governments respond and accept their responsibilities in the aftermath of such incidents.