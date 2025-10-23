Sindh CM reviews Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College progress

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting to review the progress on the establishment of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College in Gadap and the National Medical Complex near Razzaqabad.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Syed Sardar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Ali Hassan Zardari, and Muhammad Ismail Rahu attended the meeting along with Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Secretaries of Works, Education, Colleges, Universities and Boards, and other senior officials.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College, Gadap

The meeting was informed that the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College is being constructed on 1,554.824 acres of land. The project began in 2015, and so far, Rs729.96 million have been spent.

The Chief Minister said the engineering college is of great importance, especially for students of Karachi’s Malir district. The project includes the construction of administration and academic blocks, an auditorium, and a library hall.

Departments of Civil, Electrical, and Computer Software Engineering are being established, while residential facilities such as student and teachers’ hostels, staff flats, and bungalows are also under construction. Work is in progress on a dispensary, mosque, mini market, and telecommunication centre.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the construction of the administration and academic blocks is nearing completion. CM Murad Ali Shah directed the Finance Department to immediately release the required funds and expedite the remaining work.

“I want the construction of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Engineering College to be accelerated,” the Sindh CM asserted.

National Medical Complex

The meeting was further informed that a 200-bed National Medical Complex is being established along the National Highway near Razzaqabad at an estimated cost of Rs4.6 billion, of which Rs1 billion has already been spent.

The complex will include a 10-bed ICU burns ward, 20-bed medical and surgical ICU, CCU, 10-bed dialysis ward, a 10-chair thalassemia centre, and a 30-bed emergency unit. Construction work on the kitchen block and staff colony is also in progress, while the ground and first floors of the main building have been completed.

The Chief Minister directed that the remaining funds for the project be released immediately and instructed officials to submit progress reports every three months.

Shah ordered the completion of the National Medical Complex within one year.