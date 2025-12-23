Sindh CM says Rs 60 bln allocated for Tharparkar project

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that a project has been designed for Tharparkar and 60 billion rupees funds have been allocated for it.

“We have six cold deserts in Tharparkar,” speaking at a gathering Murad Ali Shah said here.

Sindh’s CM said that three projects of public private partnership have been signed.

He said the work also underway over the energy sector in Thar and development work rapidly progressing.

Chief minister said that key progress has been achieved in water, energy and environment sector. “An early completion of the ongoing projects being ensured”, he said.

He said that foreign investment in projects demonstrates strong relations and mutual trust between the government and Kuwait.

“We are basically working over three projects, with the grace of God these projects will be completed in a record time span,” chief minister added.