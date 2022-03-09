Sindh CM says four PTI MPAs voted for Nisar Khurho

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday confirmed despite the boycott, four MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voted for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Nisar Khuhro in the election on vacant Senate seat, ARY News reported.

The Sindh CM said the constitution of Pakistan allows floor-crossing and the four PTI MPAs without being asked, voluntarily voted for the PPP candidate.

Shah said he is ready to say on oath that he did not establish contacts with any of the PTI MPAs for their support.

He regretted the language used by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his public address earlier in the day. ” Your [PM] statements are showing that you are worried.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro had been elected senator on a seat from Sindh that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda, according to unofficial results.

The polling was held in the Sindh Assembly building and continued until 4 pm without any break. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nisar Khuhro gained 99 votes, while two votes were rejected.

On Feb 9, the commission disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

