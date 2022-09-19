Sindh CM seeks database of flood relief distribution from NADRA

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday asked Chairman NADRA for devising a mechanism to record receiving and distribution of flood relief items, ARY News reported.

Chairman National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), Muhammad Tariq Malik called on CM Shah here.

“Flood victims are complaining they didn’t receive any relief, while the administration claims to deliver relief items to people,” Shah said.

“We would have record of the person who is delivering/receiving relief goods,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“We want to keep the data of every relief provided to affected people and delivered by the administration,” Shah said.

Chairman Nadra assured the CM to create the required database for the Sindh government.

Sindh CM also asked the Nadra chief for immediate verification of the national identity cards, which have been expired.

“Nadra will set up its mobile units near the relief camps. The authority is also making SOPs for cash transfer,” Chairman Nadra said.

“The cash should be transferred on the CNIC, instead of the ATM card,” chief minister said.

“Bank Account will be opened on the CNIC and cash will also be transferred,” Chairman Nadra said.

Sindh CM also demanded data of the flood relief works at the union council level in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that contradictory claims are being made by Sindh’s flood affected people, social activists and the provincial administration officials with regard to delivery of relief items to the victims of flood owing to murky situation surrounding delivery of relief items to flood victims.

Some social activists are also demanding third party audit of the relief providing work in Sindh amid claims and counter claims from the parties.

