Sindh CM, Sukkur district council chairman discuss provincial development projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Haider Shah to discuss ongoing and upcoming provincial development projects in Sukkur and its surrounding areas. ARY New reported on Friday.

During the meeting, Chairman Kamil Haider Shah provided a detailed briefing on various initiatives aimed at improving the region’s infrastructure and facilities.

One of the key highlights of the discussion was the construction of a family resort linked to the Sukkur-Karachi Motorway.

The resort is being developed to cater to both domestic and international bigwigs, showcasing the government’s commitment to enhancing tourism and hospitality in the region.

This meeting underscores the Sindh government’s focus on regional development and its efforts to address the needs of local communities through strategic projects.

The Sindh government has been actively working on various infrastructure projects for provincial development in Sukkur, including the restoration of recreational sites and the introduction of a ferry service on the Indus River.

These efforts reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing the region’s appeal and addressing the needs of local communities.

While, Syed Kamil Haider Shah has also been instrumental in advocating for Sukkur’s development, with the city receiving a substantial share of development packages.

Approximately 70% of these projects have already been completed, showcasing the collaborative efforts of local leaders and the provincial government.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah announced the recruitment of 3,500 vaccinators and technical staff for the provincial health department.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the health department, where the CM received briefings from the provincial health minister and health secretary. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) coverage to 95% and issued directives to achieve this target.