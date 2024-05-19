Sindh CM suspends SHO over dumping garbage on Korangi Causeway

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has suspended the SHO of Korangi Industrial Area for allowing the dumping of garbage on the , ARY News reported.

As per details, the Chief Minister expressed dismay at the sight of garbage dumped on the causeway and ordered the suspension of the SHO.

The Chief Minister has also directed the SSP to set up a camp office on the Korangi Causeway to monitor the situation and take action against those responsible for dumping garbage.

The Chief Minister warned that if anyone dumped garbage on the causeway, strict action would be taken against the DC and SSP.

Earlier, Korangi police registered first against dumping garbage into Malir River at Causeway Road.

The dumper driver Irfanullah was caught red-handed while dumping garbage into the Malir River.

READ: Case registered for dumping garbage into Malir River

It is pertinent to mention here in 2018 UN report revealed Pakistan is among the top countries that are discarding billions of tons of plastic into the oceans

The United Nations says that around a million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute around the world, while up to five trillion single-use plastic bags are used worldwide every year —half of which are designed to be used only once and then thrown away.

Till now, 300 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced every year — nearly the weight of the entire human population. Of this, a staggering eight million tonnes of plastic ends up in the world’s oceans every year.

The report mentioned that out of the world’s rivers, 10 carry more than 90 percent of the plastic waste which ends up in the oceans.

Chinese Yangtze River leads with 1.467 million tonnes while Pakistan’s Indus River is in second place with 164,332 tonnes and Chinese Yellow River is at third place with 124,249 tonnes.