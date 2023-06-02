34.9 C
Friday, June 2, 2023
Sindh CM takes notice of Jibran Nasir’s ‘disappearance’

KARACHI: Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of social worker and advocate Jibran Nasir’s ‘disappearance’ from Karachi on Thursday night.

As per details, the Sindh CM expressing concern over the ‘disappearance’ of Jibran Nasir has summoned a report from IGP Ghulam Nabhi Memon.

The provincial police chief has also been directed to take immediate steps for Jibran’s recovery.

On the other hand, the junior lawyer informed the Sindh High Court about the ‘disappearance’ of Jibran.

Naeema Qamar advocate told the bench in which Jibran Nasir was supposed to appear that the lawyer was ‘forcibly’ taken into custody by unknown gunmen last night.

Justice K.K. Agha while expressing concern over the alleged abduction, directed Naeem Qamar to file a separate plea for Jibran’s  recovery.

