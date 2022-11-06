Sindh CM to meet families of martyred policemen, chair key session

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has departed for Sukkur to meet the families of the martyred policemen in the dacoits’ attack, ARY News reported on Sunday.

At least seven policemen including a district superintendent of police (DSP) and two station head officers (SHOs) were martyred as bandits attacked a police camp located in katcha area of Ghotki.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah will meet the bereaved families of the martyred cops. Moreover, the chief minister will also chair an important session on the law and order situation.

READ: GHOTKI: 7 COPS INCLUDING DSP MARTYRED IN BANDITS ATTACK ON POLICE CAMP

In the upcoming session, the Sindh government will finalise a strategy to launch an operation against the dacoits in Sindh. CM Shah said in a statement that the government could not forget the sacrifices of the police force for maintaining the law and order situation in the province.

He said that they will not leave the children of the martyrs alone and they are proud of the police force. Sindh CM Shah was also accompanied by Inspector General (IG) Sindh police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to police, bandits attacked a police picket in Rawanti, a katcha area of Ghotki with rocket launchers. In the gun battle, seven cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two SHOs.

The dacoits held 20 policemen hostage in the camp and took control of 10 police vehicles.

Following the attack, policemen from across the district and Sindh Rangers personnel have been called in for operation against the dacoits, said sources.

