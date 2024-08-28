Sindh CM visits Sujawal, inspects rain emergency measures

SUJAWAL: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the monsoon weather system after Bangladesh and India, has reached Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh’s CM Shah was talking to media at Sujawal-Thatto Bridge today during his visit of Sujawal district to monitor arrangements to tackle the rain emergency situation.

Murad Ali Shah said that Tharparkar receiving heavy rainfall for last two days. “Karachi, Thatto, Sujawal, Badin, Umarkot, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad have more threat of the stormy weather system,” chief minister said.

“Continuous heavy rainfall makes the rainwater drainage a difficult challenge,” he said.

Sindh’s CM said that his government building 2.1 million housing units for around 12 million people affected in 2022 heavy rainfall and flooding.

“We have completed two lac houses, while six lac homes have been under construction,” he said.

Sindh’s chief minister after Karachi and Thatta reached Sujawal to be received by provincial minister Muhammad Ali Malkani and others.

He visited different areas with provincial cabinet members and also inspected the water flow at Dolah Darya Khan Bridge over the Indus River.