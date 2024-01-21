Sindh CM writes letter to PM Kakar for completion of M-6 motorway

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has requested Interim PM Anwarul Haq Kakar to facilitate completion of M-6 motorway by taking personal interest, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Kakar, Sindh’s caretaker CM wrote that all portions of Peshawar to Karachi motorway have been completed but a key link of the road project from Hyderabad to Sukkur has been still incomplete.

Caretaker CM has said that lack of progress in implementation of the M-6 project at site has been a matter of concern. “The M-6 project was actually a part of the CPEC Project framework, regretfully the federal government removed the project from CPEC without sharing any specific reason,” letter read.

“The ECNEC approved the M-6 project in July 2020 with estimated cost of Rs.165.678 billions. In May 2021 the project cost was revised and fixed at 191.471 billion rupees”, caretaker CM writes.

“At last, the project was decided to be built in December 2022 under the public-private participation mode,” Maqbool Baqar said.

“The project was approved for implementation under the build-operate and transfer framework with the cost of Rs.308.194 billions,” Sindh chief minister said.

Now the National Highway Authority (NHA) has cancelled the agreement awarded to the Techno-CMC-ACC Consortium. “The reason has been given that the company has failed to complete its financial close within given time”.

Justice Maqbool Baqar has requested to the government to direct the competent authority to complete the M-6 project as soon as possible.