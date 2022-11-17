Sindh CNG stations to remain closed from November 18-21

KARACHI: CNG and RLNG stations in Sindh would remain closed from 8 am November 18 to 8 am November 21, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has issued the closure schedule for CNG and RLNG stations. The stations would remain closed from 8 am November 18 to 8 am November 21.

The stations would be closed for 72 hours.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement added.

Earlier on October 20, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that the gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh would be suspended for the next 72 hours and as a result, they would remain closed.

According to details, the SSGC management has decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG and RLNG stations in Sindh from Friday to Monday.

The gas supply company said the suspension was being made to fulfil the requirements of domestic consumers. The gas supply to general industry and captive power will remain suspended for 24 hours on Sunday, read the statement issued by SSGC.

