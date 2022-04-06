Sindh CNG stations to stay closed for three days

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) announced on Wednesday closure of all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh for three days.

A spokesperson for the gas utility said in a statement that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on April 8, Friday till 8am on April 11, Monday.

He said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall.

“Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack / low pressure in the system,” the statement read.

“In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed.”

CNG dealers had resumed their business on Feb 14, Monday after a gap of two and a half months.

Gas supply was suspended to the CNG sector from December 1, 2021, till February 15, 2022, in accordance with the gas load management plan.

