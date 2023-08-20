Sindh Coast likely to receive drizzle, light rain: Met Office

KARACHI: Karachi and other coastal districts of Sindh likely to receive drizzle or light rain for next three days, citing Met Office ARY News reported on Sunday.

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity likely to penetrate in southeast Sindh from today.

The weather remains partly cloudy with chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi for three days under the influence of this weather system.

Moreover, isolated rain with thunderstorm likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Jamshoro districts today in the evening or night, weather report said.

However, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province, according to report.