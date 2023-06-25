34.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Sindh coastal belt to receive light rain/drizzle today

KARACHI: Sindh’s coastal belt including Karachi and Tharparker district likely to receive light rain or drizzle today, ARY News reported.

Isolated dust-storm and light rain also expected in Dadu, Kambar- Shahdadkot and Jacobabad districts on Sunday evening, Met Office said in a report.

Hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in districts of central and upper Sindh, the Met Office said.

Few falls of light rain or drizzle may also occur in Tharparker district, Karachi and along the coastal belt of Sindh during night or early morning.

The weather will remain partly cloudy and humid in Karachi with maximum temperature remain between 34-36 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) yesterday predicted pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorm in central and upper parts of the country, saying heat wave conditions will subside from June 25.

The Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and a westerly wave was likely to enter these areas on June 25 (Sunday).

