Sindh colleges department unhappy over excessive leave requests by teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh department of colleges is unhappy over excessive leave requests by the reachers, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Sindh department of colleges has sent a formal notice expressing concern over frequent leave applications submitted by college teaching staff.

According to the official communication, the Secretary of Colleges expressed serious reservations about the growing trend of unnecessary leave during the academic term, warning that such disruptions could negatively affect the teaching process.

The circular urged that faculty members should manage their personal commitments during winter vacations. It further states that only essential leaves—such as for medical reasons, maternity, Iddat, or emergencies—will be considered on a case-to-case basis.

All college principals and regional directors have been directed to thoroughly review and scrutinize leave applications submitted by teaching staff.

The notice also underlined that the new academic session is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2025, and stressed the importance of maintaining academic continuity.

Last year, the education department directed all district education officers (DEOs) to immediately halt the salaries of over 1000 absent teachers.

According to a report submitted by the Scrutiny Committee to the provincial education secretary, 1000 teachers across Sindh were found absent from duty in October 2025.

The committee was formed to look into the matter of ghost teachers following a number of complaints in Sindh province.