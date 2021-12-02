‘Commission being established to address construction-related issues’

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that a commission is being established by the provincial government to address public complaints related to the construction of buildings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Saeed Ghani, while addressing a press conference alongside Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho today, said that a commission is being established to address the issues related to the construction of buildings. The commission will be headed by a retired judge, he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“People will directly move to the commission regarding their complaints against the constructions to get addressed.”

Responding to the criticism against the legislation, Saeed Ghani said that an ordinance was issued in Punjab to regularise more than 6,000 societies in Punjab. He asked the Sindh governor to thorough study the ordinance.

READ: SINDH DRAFTS ORDINANCE TO REGULARISE RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS

“Whenever Sindh government brings an ordinance, objections are raised. Objections are being raised against an ordinance headed by a retired judge. They should tell us the reason behind the commission being headed by a retired judge in Punjab.”

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were inciting the affectees to hold protests. He continued, on the other hand, PTI used to oppose the solution being discussed in the provincial assembly.

“There is a mechanism defined in the Constitution regarding legislation. They had approved the laws in the joint parliament session that had been failed to sail through the Senate. We have formulated an ordinance in the public interests.”

READ: SINDH TO PURCHASE 250 DIESEL HYBRID BUSES

Regarding the local government (LG) system, the minister said that they are ready to hold talks on the recommendations forwarded by the opposition regarding hospitals. “The Sindh government wants to give more powers to the local bodies. There are separate laws for Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and solid waste management .”

Commenting on the officers’ rotation policy, he said that two out of three deputy inspector generals (DIGs) have been transferred from Sindh. He criticised that Sindh’s rights will be violated if the federal government continues to make decisions based on favouritism.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that the federal government could not intervene in the education policy.

“We are receiving complaints regarding admissions in medical colleges. We have decided to set the criteria of minimum 50 per cent passing marks for getting admissions at the medical colleges to avoid the shortage of doctors in the province.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!