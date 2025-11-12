Sindh govt committed to sustainable urban development in Karachi, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the province’s ongoing development projects including Red Line Bus and K-IV, will serve as milestones for enhancing public convenience and ensuring sustainable urban growth.

He stated that the K-IV water project represents a promise made to the people, aimed at providing Karachi with clean and adequate water supply. Memon added that all institutions are working in complete coordination under the directives of the Chief Minister.

Giving project updates, Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon said a new water pipeline is being laid from Aziz Bhatti Park to Urdu University to ensure long-term convenience for residents.

“Although citizens may face temporary inconvenience, these efforts are a step toward permanent solutions,” he remarked, urging the public to cooperate as these projects are designed for their better future.

Sharjeel Memon urged that initiatives such as the K-IV and Red Line projects are not merely construction activities but part of the Sindh government’s broader vision to transform Karachi into a modern, well-facilitated city.

He added that the pace of all ongoing development projects has been accelerated, and immediate measures are being taken wherever public difficulties arise.

“The Sindh government is working with a strong sense of public service, and very soon, the people of Karachi will witness the positive outcomes of these projects,” he added.